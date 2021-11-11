Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2021) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce the initiation of research coverage on MAS Gold Corp. (TSXV: MAS) ("MAS" or "Company"). The report is titled, "Chasing a Million Ounces of Gold in the Short-Term, Building a Mining Hub in the Long-Term."

Report Excerpt: "With the near-term goal of building its captive resource to over one million ounces of gold, MAS has established a large-scale gold portfolio spanning 34,306 hectares, which includes an existing resource base and will soon include a past-producing gold deposit. As MAS amasses scale and ounces in the ground, management's long-term strategy is to develop the La Ronge Properties into a hub-and-spoke mining network built around its North Lake Project, which MAS will look to build into a central hub fed by satellite deposits. Despite its forward-looking development strategy and the merits of its existing portfolio, MAS has thus far seemingly flown under the radar, with low valuation metrics relative to its peer group. We believe this could offer investors an under discovered opportunity, with valuation leverage potentially offering upside on MAS' upcoming development plans, which include a PEA that has been underway since May 2021."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal Click on "Sign In".

About MAS Gold Corp.

MAS Gold Corp. is focused on exploration projects in Saskatchewan along the La Ronge Greenstone Belt. These road accessible projects are located approximately 60 km west of producing Seabee and Santoy gold mines operated by SSR Mining Inc. In the belt, MAS Gold Corp. operates the Greywacke and Preview North Properties that include North Lake and Point advanced gold projects, each hosting drill-intercepted zones of gold mineralization. With addition of the Elizabeth Lake VMS deposit and Henry Lake , MAS has a 100% ownership of four properties totaling 33,843 hectares (83,628 acres) along geologically prospective sections of La Ronge, Kisseynew and Glennie Domains of the La Ronge Gold Belt.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and / or affiliated companies do not hold shares in the company.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102963