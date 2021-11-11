Black Bird Biotech, Inc.: Black Bird Biotech Offers Thanks to All Veterans and Their Families

Black Bird Biotech Offers Thanks to All Veterans and Their Families

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT) released the following statement:

On this Veterans Day, the Black Bird Biotech team offers our heart-felt thanks to all of our Great Veterans for their service of our country, and for embodying every quality that makes our country the greatest in human history. We also remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, so that we are able to remain the Land of the Free. A thank you also goes to the generations of families who have endured hardships and unfailingly supported their servicemen and servicewomen. We also salute those currently serving in our armed forces, including the son of Jack Qin, one of our directors.

And, to Lee Newlan, one of our directors and founders, for his service in the United States Marine Corps during the 1950's, we say, "Semper Fi and thank you."

For news and updates, shareholders, prospective investors and prospective business partners are encouraged to follow @BBBT_Corporate on Twitter (https://twitter.com/BBBT_Corporate). Also visit BBBT's corporate website, https://blackbirdbiotech.com, for additional information about the company.

Contact:

Eric Newlan

Vice President

833-223-4204

eric@newlan.com

www.blackbirdbiotech.com

SOURCE: Black Bird Biotech, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/672371/Black-Bird-Biotech-Offers-Thanks-to-All-Veterans-and-Their-Families