Donnerstag, 11.11.2021
WKN: A0MVAQ ISIN: SE0002017657 
Frankfurt
11.11.21
16:15 Uhr
3,108 Euro
-0,058
-1,83 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
11.11.2021 | 16:29
78 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Logistea AB at XSTO (221/21)

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue XSTO

Issuer:     Logistea AB, LEI: 549300ZSB0ZCKM1SL747             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument:   LOGI A SE0002017657                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Logistea AB on
         November 11, 2021 at 15.54 CET                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous    The opening auction starts at 16.30 CET followed by continuous 
 trading from:  trading from 16.40 CET, November 11, 2021.          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:    Order books have been flushed. Today's transactions up until  
         the suspension have been cancelled.              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related     GB00BNTRTS34                          
 instruments:                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact     Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50              
 details:    Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
