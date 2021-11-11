Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Logistea AB at XSTO (221/21)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Logistea AB, LEI: 549300ZSB0ZCKM1SL747 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: LOGI A SE0002017657 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Logistea AB on November 11, 2021 at 15.54 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 16.30 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 16.40 CET, November 11, 2021. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed. Today's transactions up until the suspension have been cancelled. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related GB00BNTRTS34 instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB