Company to launch programs and strategies for utilities focused on helping communicate to customers their role in the energy transition, DER, and environmental responsibility and stewardship

SmartMark Communications, the leading provider of utility customer education and engagement solutions, announced today that it stands with the leaders of COP26 in the call for improved behavioral responsibility around carbon reduction. As a leader in articulating the value proposition of kWh reduction to utility customers, SmartMark has announced new solutions to help translate kWh to GHG to better inform consumers of the impact of their energy use on the environment. The company is actively working with the technology industry to design and implement new tools to support this effort.

"As both an advocate for customer education in energy and technology and a parent, I find both a personal and professional responsibility to evolve strategies and messages around demand side management to newer value propositions that resonate more strongly with today's energy consumers," said Juliet Shavit, President and CEO of SmartMark.

SmartMark works with leading utilities on adopting innovative technologies and equitable best practices around energy management. The company conducts research and consulting through its division SmartEnergy IP that is dedicated to helping utilities communicate the benefits of smart grid to customers.

About SmartMark Communications, LLC SmartMark Communications has redefined the role of traditional marketing communications companies and uses a blend of industry knowledge and business strategy to help organizations-public, private, and not for profit-shape industry. This unique blend of policy, communications and creative expertise is a critical component to successful storytelling. SmartMark's passionate interest and deep domain expertise in the industries that it serves has allowed it to emerge as a leader in the conversation around innovation, technology adoption and transformation. To learn more visit www.smartmarkglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005894/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Meredith Salefski

SmartMark Communications, LLC

615-864-7840

meredith@smartmarkusa.com