Beter Bed Holding NV: Beter Bed Holding shares sustainability strategy: Sleep Better, Live Better

Beter Bed Holding N.V. (BBH) - The Netherlands' largest sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B - presents its new sustainability strategy as an integral part of the strategy presented earlier this year, which focuses on improving sleep for consumers. At the same, BBH is implementing a number of circular product initiatives and taking significant steps in increasing and improving the sustainability of its product range and operations within the group.

Beter Bed has been the number one national sleep specialist in the Netherlands since the 1980s and, partly as a result of its many years of experience, at the forefront of trends in society, the needs and wishes of consumers and the importance of sleep to 'Live Better'. As market leader in the sleep domain, BBH wants to set an example in making its products and its business operations more sustainable. The recent innovations introduced by BBH, such as the use of technology in sleep advice and the new business models like Leazzzy play into this trend. We will also commit to ensuring the well-being of partners and employees who participate in our chain.

"After extensive research among customers, employees, suppliers and partners, including external specialists, we have structured our sustainability strategy around three focus areas: 1) Our Promise, 2) People and 3) Product," says Jaap Westland, BBH Program Manager for Sustainability and Innovation.

BBH will share updates on the progress of implementation at the publication of the half-year and annual results publications. Performance will be communicated in the annual accounts on the basis of a renewed scorecard.

Our Promise

Enabling everyone to have the best quality sleep to improve the overall health and well-being of people by offering innovative solutions and stimulating sustainable choices for our customers and ourselves.

People

Delivering social impact by improving our employees' safety and well-being, offering the best place to work, and working together with our suppliers to align with our standards and goals.

Product

Minimising our environmental impact by making use of sustainable sourced materials, collaborating with our suppliers to increase the reuse and recycling of our products and packaging, thereby driving the transition towards more circular product propositions.

"And that's really necessary," Jaap Westland continues. "There is still a great deal to do. For example, 1.6 million mattresses are discarded in the Netherlands every year. We want to prevent these mattresses from ending up in the incinerator. That is why we are committed to being 'green', with the ambition of ensuring that three-quarters of all mattresses will be recycled by 2028. To achieve this, we have joined forces with Matras Recyling Nederland. Together, we want to encourage people to hand in their old mattresses to a certified recycling company and ensure that as many mattresses as possible are given a second life."

Please click on the link below for the complete Pdf version of this press release and the presentation of BBH's sustainability strategy.

