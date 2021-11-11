Learn and Earn: Young Investors Society Teams Up with Learn & Earn to Offer Financial Literacy App, Helping Students Earn Money For Their Future

NEWPORT BEACH and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / The Young Investors Society (YIS) has announced a collaboration with Learn & Earn, a rapidly growing micro-investing app swiftly narrowing the gap between the worlds of EdTech and FinTech. This new partnership will facilitate student learning across a broad spectrum of topics while promoting ?nancial literacy and providing exposure to new career opportunities and the development of additional life skills-all in a unique, gamified setting with built-in investment features.

"We are so excited to launch this collaboration with Learn & Earn to give our Young Investors Society students the opportunity to start to save, invest, and build wealth using their own money that they earn in the app," said Christine Tobin, Chief Operating Officer of YIS. "This can truly be a life-changing opportunity for students who take advantage of learning a variety of topics including financial literacy and the first step in breaking the cycle of generational poverty that we see in communities across the U.S."

The brainchild of the investing innovators at Acorns and the gaming gurus at Blast-in collaboration with Junior Achievement USA-Learn & Earn is transforming the way students of all ages learn, save, and prepare for their futures, by rewarding them for completing bite-sized courses with real money.

Student earnings fund customizable personal investment accounts which allow for the purchase of fractional shares of household name companies like Apple, Tesla, and Netflix. The money students earn is invested into a "Core" portfolio consisting of the world's largest diversified ETFs. Students can then allocate a portion of their portfolios to an additional 10 ETFs or large-cap stocks from a curated "Explore" portfolio. Equipped with proprietary Robo-Bumper technology, the "Core & Explore" portfolios are engineered to promote diversification and growth over time.

"Learn & Earn is a fantastic complement to YIS' programs to help students start their life-long investment journey," explained Michael Gleason, CEO of Blast, the developer of Learn & Earn. "Students will also be able to learn how to invest and start building wealth for their future through a UTMA/UGMA account that they can then use for college tuition, a certificate program, technical school, or even to start their own business."

Upon completion of a course, students become empowered to make financial decisions on their own portfolios. Learn & Earn courses run the gamut in terms of variety and scope, with topics ranging from financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness to entertainment, arts & culture, gaming & sports-all of which seek to help students achieve success while exposing them to a variety of potential interests and career choices. Funding for sponsored courses comes from both for-profit and non-profit entities, and students are free to make use of earnings to pay for college tuition or technical school, pursue vocational certifications, start a business, and more.

Learn & Earn receives additional support and advice from enterprises including Franklin Templeton Investments and Roth Capital Partners. Advisors include Dr. Richard Thaler, Nobel Prize-winning economist; Dr. William Elliott III, Founder and Director of the Center on Assets, Education, and Inclusion at the University of Michigan; and Jon Fee, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing for Saleforce.org.

The Learn & Earn app can be found on the App Store or Google Play .

About Learn & Earn

Developed by the award-winning team behind Acorns, Learn & Earn is the simplest way for students to earn money while expanding the horizons of their knowledge. Covering real-world topics typically not taught in the traditional classroom setting, Learn & Earn's bite-sized approach to education rewards students with funds from sponsors and parents. Funds are invested for the students, opening up a whole new level of savings and investments. Learn & Earn epitomizes the coming together of FinTech and EdTech to redefine remote learning in a time it's needed most by collaborating with preeminent partners and sponsors on courses that address topics like financial literacy, potential careers, and life skills. The app's ultimate mission is to prepare students for their future. Visit www.learnandearn.com for more information.

Investment advisory services are provided by Ant Money Advisors, LLC ("AMA"), an SEC-registered investment advisor. AMA's terms and policies can be found at www.antmoneyadvisors.com or through www.adviserinfo.sec.gov . AMA facilitates trading through DriveWealth, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA and SIPC. Check the background of this firm on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

About Young Investors Society

Young Investors Society (YIS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2014 by James Fletcher, CFA, Portfolio Manager and other successful investors and business professionals. YIS provides quality financial literacy education and programs to students from all backgrounds and socio-economic levels. The goal of YIS is to teach finance and investing skills that will last a lifetime and empower students to take control of their financial future.

Press Contacts

Bill Topaz

topaz@learnandearn.com

SOURCE: Learn and Earn

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/672198/Young-Investors-Society-Teams-Up-with-Learn-Earn-to-Offer-Financial-Literacy-App-Helping-Students-Earn-Money-For-Their-Future