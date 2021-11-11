Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Durchschlagende Meldung: Megadeal öffnet alle Türen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RA61 ISIN: ZAE000125316 Ticker-Symbol: 3PQ 
Stuttgart
11.11.21
16:59 Uhr
0,382 Euro
+0,006
+1,60 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.11.2021 | 18:22
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Industry-leading US infrastructure provider partners with MiX Telematics

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics(JSE: MIX, NYSE: MIXT) a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with one of North America's fastest growing telecommunications companies, totaling circa 2,000 new subscribers.

The company is a turnkey provider of infrastructure services and renewable energy project solutions to North American telecommunications and power industries. Their services also extend to disaster relief in areas struck by hurricanes with the provision of remote satellite trailers for onsite communication.

MiX Telematics provides a world-class connected fleet solution for the company with an end-to- end proposition that assists with decarbonization, the reduction of risk by improving safety and efficiency through connecting and protecting assets, vehicles and operators.

"MiX Telematics is proud to be working with this prestigious customer in the infrastructure services and renewable energy solutions sector. Our ability to deliver large-scale, mission critical solutions for industry leaders continues to drive our growth," remarks John Nichols, EVP Sales - MiX Telematics North America.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset management solutions, delivered as SaaS, to 766,000 global subscribers in more than 120 countries. In the U.S., MiX Telematics offers a broad range of solutions; from self- service telematics software that runs on any mobile device to enterprise solutions that are ELD compliant and include dedicated account managers who proactively monitor to ensure that customers achieve optimal value for their investment. The company provides solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security to fleets of all sizes. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in the United States, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

For further information contact:

Melanie Esterhuizen
melanie.esterhuizen@mixtelematics.com
Brand & Communications Manager - MiX Telematics

MIX TELEMATICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.