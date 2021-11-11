nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced that nVent Lead Director Susan M. Cameron has been named to the 2021 National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Directorship 100. The Directorship 100 list recognizes directors who "serve as role models in promoting exemplary board leadership, oversight and courage in the boardroom."

"We are proud to celebrate Susan's prestigious recognition," said nVent Chief Executive Officer Beth Wozniak. "Susan has served as a valuable advisor whose perspective has meaningfully contributed to nVent's success since the company launched in 2018. nVent has an exciting future with the electrification of everything. Susan, we are grateful for your continued leadership on our board."

Susan M. Cameron

Susan M. Cameron is the retired chairman and chief executive officer of Reynolds American Inc., a publicly-traded tobacco company, where she served as its non-executive chairman from May 2017 to July 2017, its executive chairman from January 2017 to May 2017, and its president and chief executive officer. Prior to joining Reynolds American Inc., Cameron held various marketing, management and executive positions at Brown Williamson Tobacco Corporation, a U.S. tobacco company. In addition to serving on the nVent board, Cameron currently serves as a director of Aramark and Tupperware Brands Corporation.

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is a nonprofit membership organization for corporate directors that work together to serve as trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change.

