1E, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX), today announced the latest release of Tachyon that addresses the inability of the enterprise to deliver a first-class digital employee experience. With this release, 1E has built a complete DEX autonomic engine for the enterprise, allowing organizations to identify experience issues, diagnose, troubleshoot and remediate at scale.

Improving the digital employee experience must start with better insight into the experience of users, but the majority of organizations lack a comprehensive view of the workplace ecosystem. According to new Forrester data, 57% of organizations say their DEX metrics are disaggregated through multiple platforms. This latest release of Tachyon not only offers organizations the right visibility into devices, applications and network availability to pinpoint where remedial action is needed, but then applies the insights immediately at scale.

Tachyon now fuses enterprise-scale analytics from users, devices and applications, with actionable insights to rapidly understand, address and improve experiences. Through preventative and persona-aligned automation, as well as user-centric self-service, self-help and engagement capabilities, Tachyon empowers enterprises of any size to stay ahead of the curve and focus their efforts on what matters the most: the employee experience. In all, new functionality includes enhanced network monitoring, insights, RCA capabilities and always-on controls that account for different work styles and roles.

"While analytics are crucial for understanding and improving employee digital experience, they are futile if not paired with automation solutions that can prevent and remediate issues forever, in real-time Tachyon bridges this gap at the enterprise scale," said Erik Jost, Chief Strategy Officer at 1E. "Without automation, organizations experience low first-time resolutions rates, driving up costs and employee frustrations. Now, with the 1E Tachyon Platform, IT support is not only accelerated, but more intelligent, customized and empowering, thanks to insights that lead directly to action on the employee endpoint and make for a better digital employee experience overall."

About 1E

1E are the innovators in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) that supports the work from anywhere enterprise, so employees are secure, supported, and productive wherever they want to be. The 1E Tachyon Platform provides real-time diagnosis, remediation and automation that fixes issues, fast and without interruption. It puts employees in control, through self-service, self-heal and sentiment monitoring to understand how they really feel and reduces help desk calls and ultimately costs. That's why more than 500 organizations in 42 countries trust 1E to help them manage 11 million endpoints seamlessly. For more information, visit www.1E.com.

