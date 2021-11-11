New Leaders Represent Global Experience Across Multiple Sectors, Disciplines

Club Quarters Hotels announces the hiring of a new Global Sales and Marketing leadership team with the addition of five hospitality industry veterans to take Club Quarters and its unique membership model to next level.

The expanded Global Sales and Marketing team includes leadership roles for Suzette Deveau as Vice President of Membership Sales, Bridget Tran as Corporate Vice President of Marketing, Jaclyn Riley as Director of Marketing Communications, Kristin Collett as Director of Digital Marketing, and Angela Molnar as Area Director of Revenue Management. The team was hand-selected given their deep commercial experience and history of delivering systemic structures and strategic results across traditional business and lifestyle sectors with a strong focus on corporate and regional sales, traditional/B2B and digital marketing, and revenue management.

Suzette Deveau brings an extensive commercial background to the team as a strategic leader across corporate and property-based sales teams with Mandarin Oriental, most recently serving as Vice President Sales Marketing for the Americas. She has developed a reputation for sustainable growth and mentorship with a career spanning numerous multinational companies in diverse markets including the U.S., Canada, Switzerland, Singapore, Indonesia, China and Australia.

Bridget Tran has widespread global experience in integrated marketing, digital strategies and innovation for lifestyle hotels, including serving as Vice President of Digital Strategies and Marketing Innovation for Nobu Hospitality, Vice President of Digital Marketing and E-Commerce for Dream Hotel Group and Marketing Director for Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces. She has also served as a fractional Chief Marketing Officer for travel industry start-ups, having founded and sold two digital hospitality ventures.

Jaclyn Riley is a global brand marketing and communications expert in business travel and lifestyle, with accomplishments including overseeing the brand marketing launch of Kimpton Hotels Restaurants in Europe and the UK, setting the launch strategy for a socially conscious private equity-backed hospitality brand, and earning a gold Adrian Award for corporate social responsibility. She founded and sold a boutique brand marketing and PR agency after winning nine industry awards in five years.

Kristin Collett has deep agency experience in digital strategies across business travel, lifestyle, resort and vacation rentals, extended stay/hotel residences and brands, setting strategy, website production and multi-channel campaigns to drive direct website revenue. She is an expert on strategic, always-on digital marketing initiatives that set the stage for long-term brand growth and profitability.

Angela Molnar has spent her career building a reputation for maximizing revenue, including identifying new business opportunities, exploring new revenue streams, reducing costs and implementing efficient tools. She most recently branched into ecommerce with Uline following a strong tenure at Hyatt properties across the South and Midwest.

"We are actively building an expansive sales network, enhancing our core corporate business model by reconnecting with our loyal members, exploring new revenue streams, and expanding our systems to support the coming return to business travel," said Suzette Deveau, Vice President, Membership Sales.

"CQ pioneered the membership model for business travel, and we're using that strong foundation to personalize the brand promise for today's traveler," said Bridget Tran, Corporate Vice President of Marketing. "By tailoring the experience for our loyal guests, focusing on data integration and expanding our platforms, we will continue to add value for members and consumers alike.

"The addition of this strong slate of commercial leaders is a strategic decision for Club Quarters Hotels as we look to the future of business travel and beyond," said CEO John Paul Nichols. "Club Quarters is poised to benefit from a visionary, holistic approach as we drive long-term value for our members, guests and owners."

About CLUB QUARTERS HOTELS

Club Quarters Hotels are full service hotels located in world-class cities in the U.S. and London and known for their visionary membership model. Designed for business and urban travelers, CQ combines top locations with convenient accommodations, amenities and services to make your stay productive, enjoyable, and hassle-free. Learn more at clubquarters.com or follow on social media @ClubQuartersHotels.

