Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs Expands Footprint at Formnext 2021

Company to Showcase New Features of its PrintRite3D In-Process Quality Assurance Solution

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D metal printing industry, today announced its participation at Formnext 2021, held at the Messe Exhibition Grounds, Frankfurt, Germany. As the leading industry platform for additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing, Formnext is the international meeting point for the next generation of intelligent industrial production. In the five years prior to the pandemic, Formnext grew from 203 exhibitors and 8900 attendees, to 850 exhibitors and 34,500 attendees.

Sigma Labs has an active schedule planned at Formnext, including a panel presentation, large exhibition and demonstration space, and participation with its key partners. On Monday, November 15th, Leander Wilcke of Sigma Labs, will lead a panel titled ASTM FormNext Standards Forum: AM Industrialization - Digitalization, Automation, and Quality Control. Participants on the panel are Angeline Goh, Shell, Fatos Derguti, 3T-AM, Marion Schafnitzel, Grenzebach, and Jerry Isoaho GKN Aerospace.

Sigma Labs will demonstrate its PrintRite3D® In-Process Quality Assurance (IPQA) solution at booth e122. Additionally, the company will be showcasing its PrintRite3D® Ready solution at its partners exhibits, including DMG MORI (booth D139) and Additive Industries (booth D119). The recently announced version 7.0 of PrintRite3D includes new features like Temperature Monitoring and Calibration, Neural Net Machine Learning, Recoater Interaction Detection, User Facing Machine Learning Predictive Models, Multi-Laser Quality Metrics, 3D Visualization Diagnostics, and User Roles and Login.

According to Mark Ruport, President and CEO of Sigma Labs, "The Sigma Labs team is excited about our participation at Formnext 2021. Our company mission is to set the standard for AM in-process quality assurance and Formnext is the ideal venue to showcase our technology leadership and strategic alliances. Like others in our industry, we were disappointed that the pandemic forced the cancellation of Formnext in 2020 and we are looking forward to greeting our many customers, partners and industry leaders."

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, market and other conditions, Sigma Labs' business and financial condition, the extent of the market's acceptance of PrintRite3D® version 7.0, Sigma Labs' ability to satisfy its capital needs through increasing its revenue and obtaining additional financing, and the impact of COVID-19, general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Sigma Labs' public filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in Sigma Labs' Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

