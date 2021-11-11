Savage Enterprises Launches Sugar Extrax, a Collaboration with Popular Cannabinoid Brand Sugar

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Industry-leading e-liquid and cannabinoid-infused products manufacturer Savage Enterprises ("Savage") (www.SavageEnterprises.com) is proud to announce the launch of Sugar Extrax, which is a collaboration brand between Savage's hemp-derived cannabinoid brand Delta Extrax, and hemp-derived brand Sugar (www.TrippySugar.com). The Sugar Extrax products are available for purchase at www.DeltaExtrax.com and www.TrippySugar.com and through distributors nationwide.

The Sugar Extrax collaboration comprises three 2000 mg disposable pens enhanced with a proprietary blend of Delta-8 THC, Delta-10 THC, and THC-O. These 2-gram disposable pens are available in three flavors, Lemonade Kush (Hybrid), Pineapple Express (Sativa), and Sour Tsunami (Sativa). Savage Enterprises' latest products can be purchased at a MSRP of $59.99 or in a ten-pack encased in a pop-up display. Savage Enterprises plans on releasing additional product collaborations with popular brands in the cannabis industry throughout 2021 and leading into 2022.

Christopher G. Wheeler, CEO of Savage Enterprises, "We're really excited to navigate this new terrain of collaborating with other successful brands in the cannabinoid industry. With Sugar, we're especially excited to introduce an innovative product that differs from our traditional branding and welcomes a new, intriguing design. We believe this will resonate well with our current demographic but will also bring light to a new venture that demands consumer attention."

Matt Winters, CFO of Savage Enterprises, continued, "We've strategized on these new ventures incredulously over the past couple months and it's exciting to see the progress it's made. The Sugar Extrax collaboration has already shown great potential and we've seen firsthand how excited consumers have become over the announcement. We believe this will be a very exciting launch for both brands and we're excited about our future product releases."

About Savage Enterprises Based in Irvine, California, Savage Enterprises was founded in 2014 by co-owners Christopher G. Wheeler and Matt Winters with the vision of bringing innovation to the counter-culture space. Savage has been committed to improving the community it serves by providing superior, consumer-centered, and cost-effective products that are third-party lab tested with quality assurance, consistency, and traceability. Savage's goal is to create the benchmark for quality and assurance in the industry. Under its flagship Delta Extrax brand and Chronix sub-brand (www.DeltaExtrax.com), Savage Enterprises sells hemp-derived delta-10-THC cartridges, disposables and tinctures, delta-8-THC and delta-9-THC-infused shots, cartridges, concentrates, disposables, edibles, delta-8-THC-infused hemp flower, pods, tinctures, THC-O, HHC, THC-V, and THC-P products. Under Vix (www.ThisIsVix.com), Savage sells male enhancement products. Under Kanna, Savage sells Kanna-infused products. Under Savage CBD (www.SavageCBD.com), Savage sells CBD cartridges, disposables, edibles, tinctures, topicals, vape juice, and CBD for pets. Under its Vape 100 brand, Savage produces nicotine-infused e-liquids. Under its Zen Panda brand, Savage sells various kratom and kava-based products. Savage also sells disposable nicotine vapes. The team at Savage is currently developing at least three other products in the supplement arena, as well as innovative apparatuses for marijuana consumption. Savage Enterprises also owns 46% of MKRC, 51% of RJMC Brands, LLC, 6% of AAA, LLC, and 33% of Remediez. For more information about Savage Enterprises, please visit www.SavageEnterprises.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the acquisition, financing, revenue growth, profitability, and product strategies, plans, and expectations of Savage Enterprises, Premier Greens LLC, and MKRC Holdings, LLC. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of these companies' merger plans, financing plans, operations, or the performance or achievements of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These companies undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors.

