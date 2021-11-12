Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2021) - Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One" or the "Company") is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries.

Nano One wishes to provide an update regarding the news issued today by Johnson Matthey about their plans to exit the battery materials business. At this time, the Company can advise that the news today was unexpected. As details and next steps emerge, Nano One will provide updates to the market.

Nano One has a strong balance sheet and is well placed to be a valued contributor to a battery supply chain that hasn't even begun to reach its full momentum. The Company is committed to advancing its technology with its multiple partners and is confident in the value Nano One's One-Pot and M2CAM technology can bring to the supply chain.

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

