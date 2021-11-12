- (PLX AI) - FACC has received an order from the ArianeGroup to develop and manufacture the Astris kick stage main structure for the Ariane 6 family of launch vehicles.
- • FACC says this a major contract that will open up completely new opportunities for the company in commercial space travel
- • The first delivery is scheduled to arrive in Bremen in October 2022
- • There, the kick stage will undergo further tests for its possible first mission, the ESA's Hera mission
