Altona Rare Earths Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

12 November 2021

ALTONA RARE EARTHS PLC

("Altona" or "the Company")

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Altona (AQSE: ANR.PL), an exploration company focused on the evaluation and development of Rare Earths mining projects in Africa, is pleased to announce it has appointed Hilton Banda as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Hilton (aged 35) is a qualified geologist and Group Chairman of Akatswiri Holdings Limited in Malawi, the parent company of a number of resources focused companies including, Akatswiri Rare Earths Pvt Ltd, in which the Company acquired a majority interest, on 21 October 2021.

Hilton gained his Bachelor of Science in Geology from University of Malawi in 2010. He is a well-regarded geologist who is deeply involved in the resources sector in Malawi and has been a speaker at several international mining summits. He has undertaken several international professional training programmes in Australia and China, including Sustainable Mining, Decision Makers on Geothermal Management and Seismology and Earthquake Engineering.

He has contributed to a number of mineral exploration projects in Malawi, including basic field survey for hydrocarbons, rare earth minerals, gold and heavy mineral sands, as well as environmental impact assessment projects.

Hilton and his team have commenced the pre-exploration groundwork in the Chambe Basin area, at Altona's REE mining project in Southern Malawi, through a number of exercises, key amongst them are an environmental initiative for local stakeholders and a Covid-19 education programme, which includes the distribution of protective face masks and hand-sanitisers in local villages, schools and food markets.

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Interim CEO of Altona, commented, "We welcome Hilton to the board of Altona. His many years' experience and the level of respect he has earned within Malawi's mining industry through his geologist work across a variety of different mining projects provides Altona with a highly credible and knowledgeable in-country director."

-ends-

Regulatory disclosures

Hilton Banda is or has during the last five years, been a director or partner of the following companies and partnerships:

Current directorships/partnerships Akatswiri Holdings Ltd

Akatswiri Rare Earths Pvt Ltd*

Akatswiri Logistics*

Akatswiri Farms and Properties*

Global Geo-Exploration Ltd*

S&A Resources Ltd*

*subsidiaries of Akatswiri Holdings Ltd

"There is no further information regarding Hilton Banda that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Appendix 1, Table A, paragraph 5.1.2 of the AQSE Exchange Growth Market - Rules for Issuers."

For further information, please visit www.altonaRE.com or contact:

Altona Rare Earths Plc

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Chief Executive +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Martin Wood, Non-Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7880 787 080

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser )

Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels +44 (0) 20 3772 0021

Optiva Securities (Broker)

Daniel Ingram +44 (0) 20 3411 1882

Company Information

Altona Rare Earths Plc is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of Rare Earth Element (REE) metals in Africa. It owns two REE mining projects in Africa; the Monte Muambe Project, a significant Light REE mining project in southwest Mozambique, where exploration work commenced on 1 October 2021 and the Chambe Rare Earths Project, a Heavy REE mining project in Southern Malawi, which it acquired on 21 October 2021.