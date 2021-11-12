Capital Gearing Trust Plc - New Accounting Ref Date

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")

Change to the Accounting Reference Date

The Board has reviewed the annual reporting timetable and concluded that using a period end which coincides with monthly and quarterly reporting is more appropriate than the historic basis, which coincided with fiscal year end. The Board is therefore proposing to change the Company's year-end to 31 March. The next set of audited financial statements of the Company will cover the period to 31 March 2022.

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com