Capital Gearing Trust Plc - New Accounting Ref Date
PR Newswire
London, November 11
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")
Change to the Accounting Reference Date
The Board has reviewed the annual reporting timetable and concluded that using a period end which coincides with monthly and quarterly reporting is more appropriate than the historic basis, which coincided with fiscal year end. The Board is therefore proposing to change the Company's year-end to 31 March. The next set of audited financial statements of the Company will cover the period to 31 March 2022.
Enquiries:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com
