Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Logistea AB at XSTO (222/21)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Logistea AB, LEI: 549300ZSB0ZCKM1SL747 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: LOGI A SE0002017657 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Logistea AB on November 11, 2021 at 23.30 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous November 12, 2021, with normal opening procedure. trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed. Yesterday's transactions have been cancelled. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related GB00BNTRTS34 instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB