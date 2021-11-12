Nokia Oyj: Nokia calls for accelerated digitalization and green energy uptake, sets sights on 100% green electricity by 2025

Press Release

Nokia calls for accelerated digitalization and green energy uptake, sets sights on 100% green electricity by 2025

Nokia advocates for the world to digitalize to reach net zero and align the digital and green transformations.

New 100% renewable electricity target across Nokia facilities, including offices, R&D labs, and factories.

Call for public sector to provide framework for stimulus, regulation and standardization that supports greener, digitalized world.





12 November 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has called for accelerated digitalization and green energy uptake,as well as settingits sights on 100% renewable electricity in its own operations by 2025.

The announcement comes with world leaders having convened in Glasgow, Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). Nokia President and CEO Pekka Lundmark joined political, business, and civil society leaders at the conference, calling for an acceleration in the uptake of green technology to reach net zero.

Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia, said: "There is no green without digital. Only 30% of the world's economy is currently digitalized, and we must now work to connect the remaining 70% to ensure the world can reach net zero. 5G and related technologies play a critical role in making other industries more sustainable. At the same time the ICT industry needs to minimize its footprint and accelerate the use of green electricity"

Nokia now targets to achieve 100% purchased electricity from renewable sources by 2025 to power its offices, R&D labs, and factories. [1] While renewable energy is not currently available in all 120 countries where Nokia operates, it will work with the broader ecosystem to drive greater uptake of sustainable electricity.

Digitalization is critical for making industries more sustainable - resulting in less waste, more resource efficiency and greater productivity. For instance, in the energy sector, digitalization can help wind farm operators automate offshore windfarms, allowing them to operate more productively. [2] In agriculture, the adoption of digital technology can increase yields, reduce costs, and cut water use. [3] Across manufacturing, converting to smart manufacturing can help secure annual productivity and energy-saving gains of 10-20%. [4] While recent research suggests the COVID-19 pandemic speeded up digitalization by an average of six years, the greater part of the world's economy lacks access to key digital technologies. [5]

Nokia has already committed to reducing its emissions by 50% across its value chain, including own operations, products in use, logistics, and final assembly supplier factories by 2030. Its commitments have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to be in line with the Paris Agreement's aim of limiting global warming to 1.5C. With 90% of its emissions coming from customer use of products, Nokia continually invests in improving product energy efficiency - even as capacity grows. [6]

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable, and inclusive world.

Notes to editors

[1] In 2020, 39% of Nokia's total purchased electricitywas from renewable sources.

[2] Improved connectivityatoffshore wind farmscan improve safety, allowing workers to operate safely to their full capacity, as well as enabling early detection and prevention of wind turbine failure with remote monitoring, control and inspections.

[3] Nokia Bell Labs estimates that if 25 percent of all farms adopted precision farmingby 2030, it would lead to yield increases of up to 300 million tons per year, a reduction in farming costs of up to US$100 billion per year and a reduction of waste water by up to 150 billion cubic meters per year.

[4] According to research by Nokia and GSMA Intelligence, annual productivity and energy-saving gains of 10-20% can be realized through the conversion to smart factories.

[5] A recent survey of over 2,500 companies across all industries worldwide found that

COVID-19 has accelerated the implementationof digital communications by six years on average.

[6] Nokia's ReefShark powered plug-in cards cut power consumptionby up to 75%, while its FP5 routing silicon reduces power consumptionby 75% compared to previous generations. New cooling systems developed by Nokia for energy-intensive base stations can reduce energy useby roughly 70%.

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com