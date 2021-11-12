Blender Bites Limited: Blender Bites Continues to Secure Valuable Retail Distribution and Launches New Formulations in Sobeys Inc., Canada's Second Largest Grocery Chain

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender" or "Blender Bites"), (CSE:BITE),( FWB:JL4), (WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company that develops and markets premium frozen organic and plant-based pre-portioned smoothie products, announces the launch of new Power Berry, Vita-Smoothie, and Green D-Tox superfood pucks under Sobeys Inc.'s three major grocery retail banner stores ("banners").

Sobeys was one of the first grocery chains in Canada to carry the Blender Bites' brand and has been a reseller of Blender's original Greens and Berries, as well as Greens and Tropicals formulations of superfood smoothie pucks for over a year. Sobeys is Canada's second largest grocery chain and has over 1,500 corporate and franchised locations. With the moto "We are a family nurturing families," Sobeys is committed to nurturing customers through the provision of exceptional shopping and food experiences and putting their needs and their families' needs first. Staying true to this moto, Sobeys is set to launch Blender's reformulated and improved smoothie innovations in its Sobeys, Safeway, and Thrifty Foods banner stores.

Blender Bites' Greens and Berries and Greens and Tropicals have been reformulated and renamed Power Berry and Green D-Tox, respectively. These improved formulations, each contain 15 essential plant-based vitamins and minerals derived from whole fruits and vegetables, and each product is accompanied with an individual health claim such as high source of fiber (Green D-Tox), energizing B vitamins and high in antioxidants (Power Berry), and immune supporting vitamins A, C and E (Vita-Smoothie). In addition to the new formulations that are impressive in taste and functional improvements, the Blender brand has also undergone a marketing makeover, transitioning to a bright fresh packaging. The products continue to uphold the highest standards by being Organic certified, GMO-free, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free and contain no additional sweeteners.

"The launch of our new product formulations across Sobeys banners nationwide in Canada is a major accomplishment for Blender Bites. The feedback we have received from grocery buyers is that the items most in demand include products that are convenient to use and have superior nutritional profiles offering enhanced immune support. Blender Bites hits on all these top trends including plant based, organic and frozen and we believe that the new and improved formulations will be very well received by our consumers; fueling our growth further," stated Chelsie Hodge, the Company's CEO.

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 900 stores, including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Thrifty Foods, Whole Foods Market, and select Ontario club stores.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:

Email - investors@blenderbites.com

Telephone - 1-888-997-2055

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Blender Bites Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/672482/Blender-Bites-Continues-to-Secure-Valuable-Retail-Distribution-and-Launches-New-Formulations-in-Sobeys-Inc-Canadas-Second-Largest-Grocery-Chain