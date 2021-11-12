Beneffx.com Launches Brand App for Android Users

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's market conditions require that online traders have access to software at all times, for a healthy decision-making process. For that reason, global online indices trading brand Beneffx.com has released a new and improved version of its trading app, suitable for Android devices. This version of the app is already available on Google Play, downloadable for all registered users at no extra cost.

"It was important for us, while building and designing this app, to focus on its interface," explained Blake White, spokesperson for Beneffx.com. "We know that today's reality calls for a focus on mobile trading, and it has to be fast and convenient, otherwise the full potential of the markets cannot be exploited. That's why we've put the best minds to work on the app for the past few months, and I can truly say that we are proud of the end result, and confident that our traders will like it."

Mobility is the future

Aside from the mentioned app, Beneffx.com also grants access to all traders to its proprietary mobile WebTrader, Be-Mobile. The WebTrader is packed with useful tools and features, and does not require any download, meaning that mobile trading is enabled from any device. Additionally according to the company's representatives, an iOS version of Beneffx.com's app will be available soon as well, and an update regarding this will be published in the near future.

"When we founded Beneffx.com, we had one main goal in mind - to make online trading as accessible and user-friendly as possible," added White. "This is just one step toward that goal. Our clients can rest assured that we are always working on ways to improve their trading experience. We invite traders from all over the world to give us a try."

About Beneffx.com

Established with the goal of bringing a much-needed change to the online trading world, Beneffx.com has already managed to gain the status of a reputed trading brand around the world, offering a service level which can't be matched by other providers. As of today, clients have access to social trading tools, in the form of forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, commodities and indices. A demo account is available at no charge for beginner traders, as well as an Islamic account for religious traders, also at no extra charge.