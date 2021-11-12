Fira de Barcelona: Tomorrow Mobility will showcase new disruptive and sustainable urban vehicles

BARCELONA, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- How will we get around the cities of the future? Which forms of transportation will redefine the urban landscape? From 16th to 18th November the answers to these questions will be found in the innovation and demonstration zones of the pilot edition of Tomorrow Mobility World Congress (TMWC). The new urban vehicles on display at the event will include a robot for the delivery of purchases from local shops, an autonomous hydrogen-powered micro-shuttle and a camera with radar to improve cyclists' safety.

Jointly organised by Fira de Barcelona and EIT Urban Mobility, an initiative by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union, TMWC promotes the design and adoption of new models of sustainable urban mobility. At its pilot event Tomorrow Mobility World Congress will bring together more than a hundred companies and organisations and feature 75 international speakers in its congress schedule.

The examples include the Deliverbot, a small autonomous vehicle for local commerce by British company Delivers.ai that is designed to make deliveries within a maximum radius of one mile. The device is equipped with cameras, radar and sensors enabling it to move along pavements while avoiding pedestrians and carry out contactless deliveries.

The TMWC demo zone will also showcase the Auve Tech micro-shuttle, a vehicle whose small size makes it suitable for highly customised routes. Developed by an Estonian company, it is the first in the world in its category to be equipped with a hydrogen fuel cell engine, one of the most sustainable motorisations, as its exhaust only emits steam.

Sustainable personal transport systems such as bicycles also form part of the future of urban mobility and TMWC will showcase innovations in this field. Germany's Dashbike has designed a device equipped with micro-cameras and radar to improve cyclists' safety. The Dashbike is placed under the saddle, automatically measuring the passing distance of the vehicles overtaking the cyclist and storing video sequences that include all the relevant metadata on the manoeuvre. In the event of an accident, the recordings can be used as evidence in court.

To promote startups in the mobility sector, TMWC will organise meetings between investors and over 20 companies, including Homyhub, Shotl, Fluctuo, Elonroad, Knot, Nemi, Qucit, Living Map, BlockCity, Hopu, SmartBox4U, TruckY, Vonzu, Nivel.no, Smart Point City, Bia Power, Vianova, SmartMonkey.io and BlueCity.

