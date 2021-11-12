DJ Ørsted signs EUR 175 million loan agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank

Today, Ørsted has signed a EUR 175 million 8-year loan agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) for the purpose of co-financing its investment in the Borssele 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm in the Netherlands.

Together with the loan agreement closed with the European Investment Bank on 6 September 2021, the intended long-term financing of Ørsted's investment in the Borssele 1 & 2 project is now complete.

The 752 MW Borssele 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm delivered first power to the Dutch grid in April 2020 and was fully commissioned in December 2020. In May 2021, Ørsted completed a 50 % divestment of the Borssele 1 & 2 project to Norges Bank Investment Management.

'Ørsted has a long-standing relationship with NIB, and we're delighted with this opportunity to further strengthen our cooperation and with the strong support provided by NIB for our investment in the offshore wind farm Borssele 1 & 2, where we're again joining forces in support of the green agenda,' says Marianne Wiinholt, CFO at Ørsted.

