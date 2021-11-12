Coor signs new IFM agreement with the Danish Building and Property Agency

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coor has signed a new 7-year Integrated Facility Management agreement with the Building and Property Agency in Denmark. The assignment is due to start on 1 May 2022 and is worth some SEK 3 Bn over the contract period.

Coor's assignment for the Danish Building and Property Agency entails broad integrated service delivery including restaurant services, cleaning, security, exterior environment, waste management and operations and maintenance for the Danish Building and Property Agency's property holding in Denmark, totaling approximately 375,000 m2.

"This new IFM assignment generates continued positive profitable growth for Coor in Denmark. The assignment with the Danish government confirms our position as the market leader in the Nordics in IFM," commented AnnaCarin Grandin, President and CEO of Coor.

Following the Danish government's announcement of its decision, Coor is now formally obliged to await a period of approximately two weeks during which other suppliers can appeal the decision.

Please find more information, images etc. at www.coor.com or contact:

AnnaCarin Grandin

President and CEO, Coor

+46 10 559 57 70

annacarin.grandin@coor.com

Klas Elmberg

CFO and IR Director, Coor

+46 10 559 65 80

klas.elmberg@coor.com

Magdalena Öhrn

Communications Director, Coor

+46 10 559 5519

magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

This is information that Coor Service Management Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:15 am CET on 12 November 2021.

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, AB Volvo, Aibel, DNV-GL, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, NCC, the Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service, PostNord, Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, the Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/coor/r/coor-signs-new-ifm-agreement-with-the-danish-building-and-property-agency,c3452821

The following files are available for download: