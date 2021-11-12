The payback time in Germany for new solar systems below 10 kW is increasing. According to EUPD Research, it could be almost 22 years by as early as 2023.From pv magazine Germany Anyone in Germany who wants to put a small-scale PV system into operation in November 2021 must expect electricity generation costs of €0.1152 ($0.13)/kWh and a feed-in tariff (FIT) of €0.0703/kWh. The combination of high PV system prices and falling FITs could extend the payback period for new residential projects to up to 22 years by as early as 2023, according to EUPD Research. In a recently published report, it studied ...

