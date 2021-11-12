- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk says Ozempic 2.0 mg recommended for approval for the treatment of type 2 diabetes by the European Medicines Agency.
- • European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending a label extension for the existing marketing authorization for Ozempic
- • Novo Nordisk expects a final approval by the European Commission within approximately two months, and Ozempic 2.0 mg will be launched in the EU in the first half of 2022
NOVO NORDISK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de