The Insight Partners: With 8.2% CAGR Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test Market is Projected to Reach US$ 369.71 Million by 2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on "Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type and Application," the market was valued at US$ 198.21 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 369.71 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2020-2027. The market growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and increasing emphasis on food safety. However, limitations of ATP swab tests are hindering the market growth.

Rising Prevalence of HAIs Fuels Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test Market Growth

HAIs might be acquired by people during their visit to healthcare facilities. These infections are mainly spread through surgical procedures and medical instruments used during procedures. HAIs may lead to morbidity among significant number of patients as well as high number of mortalities across the world. According to a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2019, 1 in 31 hospital patients is estimated to suffer from some kind of HAI. In addition, according to estimates by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in 2019, ~4.1 million patients in Europe suffer from HAIs every year. Furthermore, according to a study published in the journal of Antimicrobial Resistance & Infection Control in 2019, the incidence rate of HAIs in China was 3.62 per 1,000 patient days. The respiratory tract infections accounted for 43.80% of these HAI cases, while bloodstream and urinary tract infections accounted for 15.74% and 12.69%, respectively. Further, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and infectious disease outbreaks is projected to accelerate the hospital visits and patient pool in years to come, which would also lead to the rise in number of HAIs cases. As per estimates published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, 421 million hospitalizations are conducted worldwide each year. Out of these hospitalizations, 42.7 million patients suffer due to adverse reactions or infections at healthcare settings. Thus, the increase in incidence of HAIs due to various factors is fueling the ATP swab testing market growth.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 198.21 million in 2019 Market Size Value by US$ 369.71 Million by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 153 No. Tables 55 No. of Charts & Figures 67 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Application, End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test Market: Segmental Overview

On the basis of type, the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) swab test market is segmented into free ATP test and microbial ATP test. The microbial ATP test segment held a larger market share in 2019; and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Microbial ATP test for hygiene monitoring provides a measurement of the direct risks related to the presence of high microbial levels; it is also a measure of unintended risks resulting from organic scums that can serve as a source of nutrients for microorganisms.

On the basis of application, the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) swab test market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, food and beverages industry, hospitals and diagnostics laboratories, and academic and research institutions. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. These companies prefer using the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) swab test for a quick assessment of the cleanliness of surfaces or liquid samples obtained from places such as Clean-in-Place (CIP) systems. Thus, these tests allow the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to cut down resource allocation for conventional microbiological testing methods that are slow, labor intensive, and costly.

Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test Market: Competition Landscape & Key Developments

Hygiena, Llc; 3M; Charm Sciences, Inc.; Kikkoman Biochemifa; Neogen; Ecolab; Ruhof Healthcare Corporation; Luminultra Technologies Ltd.; and Merck KGaA are key companies operating in the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) swab test market. The market leaders are continuously looking forward to expanding and diversifying their market presence and reaching out to new customers, thus tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In November 2020, Ecolab Food & Beverage North America partnered with Hygiena to help advance our customers' hygiene monitoring and food safety programs. This partnership is likely to bring together Hygiena's game-changing EnSURE Touch ATP system.

In December 2018, AOAC-RI provided Hygiena's product for its Performance Tested MethodSM certificate to the UltraSnap Surface ATP Test that assist in identifying the possible presence of microbial contamination.

In 2019, North America dominated the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) swab test market with more than one-third revenue share. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to the growing burden of COVID-19 diagnosis across various countries, which is boosting the ATP swab test demands. Similarly, the increasing prevalence of HAIs and rising demand for sanitation are also boosting the market growth.

