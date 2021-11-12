Inspire Investing: Can a Biblical ETF Stand Up to the S&P 500?

Biblically responsible Inspire 100 ETF (NYSE:BIBL) marks four years since inception with performance in line with S&P 500 index, despite the biblical ETF not owning any of the FAANG stocks, adding credibility to the belief that good values and good returns are not mutually exclusive

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / The Inspire 100 ETF (NYSE:BIBL) from biblically responsible ESG investing firm, Inspire Investing, celebrated four years of trading on October 30th, 2021. The biblically aligned fund delivered since inception performance numbers closely in line with the benchmark S&P 500 on its four year anniversary despite having no exposure to the high-flying "FAANG stocks," referring to the mega-cap technology giants Facebook (now called Meta), Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google.

"It's like a modern-day David & Goliath scenario," commented Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire. "Can an ETF screened for biblical values hold its ground with the giant S&P 500 and it's cadre of Wall Street darling meg-cap tech companies? God gave us a conviction that good values and good returns are not mutually exclusive, and BIBL's performance these past four years have brought us even more assurance of that belief."

Over the four-year period since inception on October 30th, 2017, the Inspire 100 ETF (NYSE:BIBL) delivered annualized returns of 17.71% on market price and 17.70% on the NAV (net asset value), compared to the S&P 500 return of 17.79% over the same time period. The complete standardized returns table comparing multiple time-frames since inception is below, for both the four year anniversary and as of the most recent quarter end.

About Inspire 100 ETF (NYSE:BIBL)

The Inspire 100 ETF (NYSE:BIBL) invests in one-hundred of the most biblically-aligned, large cap companies in the United States, as measured by the Inspire Impact Score methodology, Inspire's globally recognized faith-based ESG (environmental, social and governance)3 scoring system. The Inspire Impact Score methodology excludes companies involved with problem areas such as abortion and human trafficking, while awarding positive points to companies exhibiting "best in class" performance in areas such as social impact, labor practices, political action and environmental stewardship.

BIBL offers a net expense of 0.35%, which is contractually reduced by Inspire from the gross expense of 0.48% to keep fees lower for investors at a minimum through March 31, 2022, at which point the fee waiver can be renewed. BIBL seeks to replicate investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Inspire 100 Index.

To learn more about the Inspire 100 ETF (NYSE:BIBL), including performance and prospectus, please visit www.inspireETF.com .

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is a leading provider of biblically responsible, faith-based ESG investments and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score which is used by investors around the world to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

Inspire ranked #3 in the "Top 50 fastest growing RIA firms" by FA Magazine two years in a row (2020 & 2021 report) and was recognized in The Financial Times "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021" . Inspire's Discretionary Assets Under Management (AUM) has grown another 41% so far this year, bringing total assets to $1.8 billion as of October 31, 2021.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of their own net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently Inspire completed a 3-year village transformation effort in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala to transform the lives of the those living in that impoverished community. Thanks to investors, advisors and institutions using Inspire products, the village now has a church building, a clean water well, improved education facilities and a fully functional medical clinic. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit www.inspireinvesting.com/impact .

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com/ to learn more about Inspire's biblically responsible investment products and inspiring impact projects.

