Bulletin from extraordinary general meeting in Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ)

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE) (OTC PINK:SMTEF) (FRA:SE9)

At the extraordinary general meeting in Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ), Reg. No. 556575-8371 (the "Company") held on 12 November 2021, the following resolutions were passed.

The extraordinary general meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' resolution on a directed share issue of not more than 329,534 shares, entailing an increase of the share capital by not more than SEK 32,953.40. The shares have, with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, been allotted to Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) on behalf of a number of institutional investors. The subscription price at the time of the board of directors' resolution amounted to SEK 183 per share and was established through negotiations with certain institutional investors and is considered to constitute a fair market price. The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights is to enable a raise of capital in order to ensure to in a flexible and cost-efficient manner raise capital to use as means of payment for the acquisition of iMotions A/S.

Following registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the total number of share and votes in the Company will amount to 21,129,157. The share issue entails a dilution of approximately 1.56 per cent of the number of shares and votes in the Company. The share capital will increase from SEK 2,079,962.30 to SEK 2,112,915.70.

The extraordinary general meeting resolved to authorise the board of directors to, on one or more occasions and with or without deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, resolve on new share issues corresponding to the number of shares to be paid as consideration of the purchase price for the shares in iMotions A/S. Issues shall be carried out as in-kind issues. Issues may only be made on the terms agreed between the parties to the agreement to acquire the shares in iMotions A/S and the issue price shall be determined on market terms.

At the extraordinary general meeting, approximately 41 per cent of the votes were represented.

For further information, please contact

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

Phone: +46 70-329 26 98

Email: martin.krantz@smarteye.se

Anders Lyrheden, CFO Smart Eye AB

Phone: +46 70-320 96 95

Email: anders.lyrheden@smarteye.se

The information above was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 1.00 p.m. CET on 12 November 2021.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the global leader in Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. We bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future.

Today, our technology is embedded in next-generation vehicles, leading the way towards human-centric mobility through Driver Monitoring Systems and Interior Sensing solutions. Our Research Instruments offer unparalleled insights into Automotive, Aviation & Aerospace, Assistive Technology, Media & Marketing, Psychology and many more fields. Our subsidiary Affectiva is pioneering Emotion AI, connecting machine logic with human empathy to gain a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content and products.

Smart Eye was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Egypt, Japan and China. A publicly traded company since 2016, our customers include NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Geely, Harvard University, 70% of the world's largest advertisers and 28% of the Fortune Global 500 companies.