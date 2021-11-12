Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2021) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (FSE: 97G0) (the "Company") announces that it has granted stock options to acquire an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 (the "Options") in accordance with its 10% rolling stock option plan.

A total of 1,300,000 Options were granted to certain directors and officers of the Company. All Options are fully vested and exercisable for a five-year term expiring November 11, 2026. Any Options exercised prior to March 12, 2022, will bear a resale restriction expiring on such date.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is a mining company that is focused on evaluating, acquiring and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. Our property, located in Quebec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, we are developing our project to meet the demands of the future.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Luisa Moreno

CEO and Director

T: 647-462-6039

E: graphano@gmail.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/103219