The merging of both manufacturers could create a new world market leader. The transaction is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2022.From pv magazine Spain US tracker provider Array Technologies has agreed to acquire Spanish competitor STI Norland €570 million. The US company will pay €351 million in cash and €13.9 million in its own ordinary shares. STI Norland shareholders will be eligible for an additional payment of up to €55 million in cash based on the amount of EBITDA generated by STI Norland in 2021. If obtained, the additional payment will be made in 2022 following the completion ...

