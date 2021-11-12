DJ Petrofac Limited: Results of Capital Raise and General Meeting

12 November 2021

PETROFAC LIMITED

(the "Company")

RESULTS OF CAPITAL RAISE AND GENERAL MEETING

On 26 October 2021, Petrofac Limited (the "Company" or "Petrofac") announced a proposed issuance of equity by way of a Firm Placing, Placing and Open Offer (together, the "Capital Raise") to raise gross proceeds of approximately USUSD275 million (GBP200 million), through the issuance of, in aggregate, up to 173,597,412 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "New Shares"), comprising a Firm Placing of 87,119,226 Firm Placing Shares and a Placing and Open Offer of 86,478,186 Open Offer Shares, in each case at an issue price of 115 pence per New Share (the "Issue Price").

The Open Offer Shares were conditionally placed with Conditional Placees, subject to clawback to satisfy Open Offer Entitlements taken up by Qualifying Shareholders, pursuant to the Placing. The Firm Placing Shares are not subject to clawback and are not part of the Open Offer. Concurrently with the Capital Raise, the Directors (other than Mr Asfari) will subscribe for additional Shares, which amount to 308,673 Shares, at the Issue Price (the "Director Subscriptions ").

The Open Offer closed for acceptances at 11:00 a.m. on 11 November 2021. The aggregate number of Open Offer Shares for which valid acceptances have been received from Qualifying Shareholders under their Open Offer Entitlements or which are otherwise to be subscribed by Mr Ayman Asfari and family, is 66,359,825 Open Offer Shares, representing approximately 76.7% of the Open Offer Shares.[1]

The Company hereby confirms that in accordance with the arrangements previously announced, a General Meeting was held at 10:00am today. The Company is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting, the Resolutions (as set out in the Notice of General Meeting contained in the combined prospectus and circular published by the Company on 26 October 2021 (the "Original Prospectus")) were duly passed.

The final results of which, for each resolution put to the meeting, were as follows:

No. Resolution In Favour / %* Against %* Withheld Discretion 1 Subscription by Ayman Asfari and family** 129,532,052 99.28 934,977 0.72 204,244 2 Subscription by Schroders*** 136,965,583 99.46 745,492 0.54 144,418 3 Capital Raise 194,057,343 99.18 1,606,373 0.82 146,801

* percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.

** in accordance with the Listing Rules, Ayman Asfari and family and their associates (as defined in the Listing Rules) were not permitted to vote on Resolution 1 concerning this related party transaction.

*** in accordance with the Listing Rules, Schroders and its associates (as defined in the Listing Rules) were not permitted to vote on Resolution 2 concerning this related party transaction.

The number of shares in issue at the date of the General Meeting was 345,912,747 ordinary shares of USUSD0.02 each in the Company (the "Shares") and each Share attracted one vote. Votes 'For' included votes at the discretion of the Chairman. All valid proxy votes (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting. The total number of votes cast was 195,663,716 (56.56% of the share register). The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.petrofac.com . [1] Mr Asfari and family irrevocably committed to invest at least USD38 million in the Capital Raise. In total they subscribed for 23,783,684 New Shares, comprising 11,935,755 Firm Placing Shares and 11,847,929 Open Offer Shares. The passing of the Resolutions will enable the Company to proceed with the Capital Raise and the Director Subscriptions. The Capital Raise remains conditional upon:

(i) Admission occurring at or before 8:00 a.m. on 15 November 2021 (or such later time and/or date as the Company and the Joint Bookrunners may agree in advance in writing); and

(ii) the Placing Agreement becoming unconditional in all respects (save for the condition relating to Admission) and not having been rescinded or terminated in accordance with its terms prior to Admission.

Applications have been made for the admission of 173,906,085 New Shares (including the 308,673 New Shares to be issued pursuant to the Director Subscriptions) to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the New Shares will commence at 8:00 a.m. on 15 November 2021.

The interests of the Directors, and their respective closely associated persons (within the meaning of MAR), in the share capital of the Company on Admission (and settlement of the Director Subscriptions) will be as follows:

Name of Director Interests in Shares immediately following the Capital Raise and the Director Subscriptions No. % Andrea Abt 50,331 0.010 Sara Akbar 50,331 0.010 Ayman Asfari 88,947,298 17.111 Matthias Bichsel 50,331 0.010 David Davies 71,679 0.014 Francesca di Carlo 42,907 0.008 Sami Iskander 217,391 0.042 René Médori 194,972 0.038 George Pierson 128,781 0.025 Afonso Reis e Sousa 36,813 0.007

The New Shares when issued will rank, from Admission, pari passu in all respects with the Existing Shares and will have the right to receive all dividends and distributions declared in respect of issued share capital of the Company after Admission.

The total issued share capital of the Company following Admission will be 519,818,832 Shares and the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 519,818,832 and this figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

A copy of the poll results for the General Meeting will also be available on the Company's website. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the Resolutions will be submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority's national storage mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism.

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Original Prospectus and the Supplementary Prospectus.

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

