Capstone Green Energy Corporation: Capstone Green Energy to Provide Onsite Power System to Wastewater Treatment Facility

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), ("Capstone," the "Company," "we" or "us"), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, today announced that its Distributor in Romania, Servelect, has signed a contract to provide a Combined Heat and Power (CHP) system to Compania Aquaserv S.A., a wastewater treatment plant operator in Mures County, Romania.

The new utility grid-connected system will be built utilizing one Capstone Green Energy C600S microturbine and one C200S microturbine. All the energy produced on-site will be used within the wastewater treatment plant. The C600S unit will be fueled by the biogas resulting from anaerobic fermentation of sludge, while the C200S unit will use high-pressure natural gas from the local Romanian Distribution Network Operator (DNO).

This green energy project was pursued as it became clear that the site's existing internal combustion engine cogeneration plant was reaching the end of its lifecycle. At the same time, rising electricity prices combined with investment opportunities for wastewater treatment cogeneration projects made it an ideal time for Compania Aquaserv S.A. to look for a more efficient and advanced cogeneration technology. The project is funded by the European Economic Area (EEA) and Norwegian grants. The EEA and Norwegian grants represent the contribution of Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway to reduce economic and social disparities in the European Economic Area and to strengthen bilateral relations with the 15 beneficiary states in Eastern and Southern Europe and the Baltic States.

"Producing biogas from municipal wastewater sludge is a well-known and widely used approach," said Csaba Bauer, Head of Wastewater Treatment Department of Compania Aquaserv S.A. "Compania Aquaserv S.A. has over 20 years of experience using biogas in cogeneration plants to cover its energy consumption and thermal needs. In this way, we can optimize our operational costs for public sewage service, making it more affordable for the public," added Mr. Bauer.

The system will include two compressors that will increase the pressure of both the biogas and natural gas. To provide maximum efficiency, the two Capstone Green Energy CHP systems will be directed to a recovery boiler by a manifold; in addition, the hot water produced will be used in the sludge drying process. Together with the compressors and the recovery boiler, the two CHP units will be integrated within the site's existing Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system. This allows for both local and remote monitoring, as well as manual and automatic operating modes. All together, the system is designed to provide 800 kWe electric and 1500 kWth thermal power. It is expected to be commissioned in March 2022.

"We are very excited to implement one of the first Capstone Green Energy cogeneration plants within a wastewater treatment plant in Romania. Servelect has been Aquaserv's reliable partner since the beginning of the project, starting with the feasibility study, elaboration of the financing application, and now with the technical design and the actual implementation of the project," said Iulia Bargauan, General Director of Servelect. "The new system will provide Aquaserv with cost savings, energy efficiency, and reduced carbon emissions," added Ms. Bargauan.

"Wastewater treatment plants are among the best candidates for this kind of highly efficient green energy project. Not only is biogas a free, renewable fuel source for producing heat and electricity, it also eliminates the waste gas, which could otherwise be a global warming pollutant," said Darren Jamison, Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy. "The kind of energy efficiency we can achieve at sites like Aquaserv S.A. offers the potential for greater operational cost savings, and with the kind of incentives that are currently available in many regions, the return on investment can be substantial," concluded Mr. Jamison.

