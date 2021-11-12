DGAP-News: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., an innovator in automotive vision systems (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) ('Foresight'), today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Foresight ended the third quarter of 2021 with $49 million in cash, cash equivalent and short-term deposits.
The Company reported U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net loss of approximately $3.8 million and non-GAAP net loss of approximately $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to GAAP net loss of approximately $4 million and non-GAAP net loss of approximately $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2020.
'During the third quarter, Foresight achieved several significant milestones as part of our strategy to establish a worldwide network of partners for our stereoscopic vision systems for autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles,' stated Haim Siboni, Foresight's chief executive officer. 'We launched pilot projects and signed new agreements with partners in multiple regions, including our first proof-of-concept (POC) project within the autonomous drones category. We are seeing widespread and diverse interest in our innovative vision systems, as manufacturers across industries and geographies recognize the need for safety and reliability in the autonomous vehicle revolution.
Foresight has also made important progress in our penetration of the Chinese market, as the company began two POC projects with leading Chinese vehicle manufacturers.
This quarter we note an important milestone of the Company's first recorded revenues, from our previously announced paid POC project with a European OEM. POC projects are an essential aspect of our sales cycle, which may lead to design-wins and potential revenues. Over time, we expect the caliber and geographic diversity of our POC partners to lead to significant growth.
Our wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., also experienced key breakthroughs during the third quarter. Eye-Net Mobile launched pilot projects with leading manufacturers in Europe and Japan, reflecting a significant and expanding market for its vehicle-to-everything (V2X) accident prevention technology.'
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Balance Sheet Highlights
Third Quarter Corporate Highlights:
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results
In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures of net loss for the period that exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expenses. The company's management believes the non-GAAP financial information provided in this release is useful to investors' understanding and assessment of the company's ongoing operations. Management also uses both GAAP and non-GAAP information in evaluating and operating business internally and as such deemed it important to provide all this information to investors. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. Reconciliations between GAAP measures and non-GAAP measures are provided later in this press release.
About Foresight
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry. Through the company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both 'in-line-of-sight' vision systems and 'beyond-line-of-sight' cellular-based applications. Foresight's vision sensor is a four-camera system based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing, and sensor fusion. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based application is a V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution based on real-time spatial analysis of clients' movement.
The company's systems are designed to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts. Foresight is targeting the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle markets and predicts that its systems will revolutionize automotive safety by providing an automotive-grade, cost-effective platform and advanced technology.
For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses widespread and diverse interest in our innovative vision systems, a significant and expanding market for its vehicle-to-everything accident detection technology, that the Company's POC projects may lead to design-wins and potential revenues, and the Company's expectation that the caliber and geographic diversity of its POC partners will lead to significant growth over time, the timing of the successful completion of the second milestone with a European Vehicle Manufacturer, negotiation of a commercial agreement for the co-development of advanced solutions integrating Foresight's technology with XY's automotive sensors, that a leading Chinese passenger car manufacturer may consider future cooperation for possible integration into its semi- and fully autonomous vehicles, the expected timing of the completion of the POC project with a leading European vehicle manufacturer, the POC project with Wonder Robotics, a pilot project with the IT subsidiary of a multi-billion-dollar multinational Japanese company, and its collaboration on a pilot project with V-tron. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresight's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading 'Risk Factors' in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') on March 30, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal-Scharia, CEO, MS-IR LLC
msegal@ms-ir.com
917-607-8654
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
U.S. dollars in thousands
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
U.S. dollars in thousands
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
U.S. dollars in thousands
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal-Scharia, CEO, MS-IR LLC
+1 917-607-8654
msegal@ms-ir.comCompany Website
https://www.foresightauto.com/
News Source: News Direct
12.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US3455231049
|EQS News ID:
|1248747
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1248747 12.11.2021