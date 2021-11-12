Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2021) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is proud to announce that Sonya Looney, a World Champion Professional Mountain Biker will be its keynote speaker during the Planted Expo, Canada's largest plant-based consumer show November 20-21st at the Vancouver Trade and Convention Centre West.





Sonya attributes becoming a World Champion Mountain Biker after shifting to a plant-based diet. She has won the toughest endurance races on the planet, racing in 25 countries including Nepal, Morocco, Mongolia, Haiti, Sri Lanka, and Colombia. Sonya's experiences led her to write for major cycling and wellness publications for over 12 years about motivation, mindset, cycling, and plant-based nutrition. These topics have carried forward into her podcast, the Sonya Looney Show, and into her international keynote speaking career. She also holds a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering and is a Health Coach.

Boosh is gearing up for its role as headline sponsor of Planted Expo with its 2,000 sq ft booth. Boosh will be providing cooking demonstrations, and handing out freebies and prizes including food samples, apparel and free boosh bowl coupons. In addition, the company will be sampling and selling their growing line of ready to eat, easy to prepare vegan gluten free products. Boosh is thrilled to be unveiling the two new shelf stable plant-based cheese flavours; "Better Cheddar", a creamy traditional taste and "Nacho Cheese", a more, zesty slightly spicy twist.





Boosh will be sampling Vegan Chili, Sloppy Joes, Mushroom Gravy, Mexican Fiesta Bowl and Coconut Curry bowls as well as food from their newly acquired acquisitions including Pulse Kitchen Plant Based Cheese and Saltspring Harvest Vege Pate and Dips.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

James Pakulis

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (833) 882-6674

www.Booshfood.com

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. We currently offer six frozen meals and three refrigerated meals which are sold throughout Canada. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

