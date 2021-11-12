AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced that Patrick Witteveen and Kyle Freeman have joined AXIS as Head of AXIS ILS Business Development and Head of ILS Structuring, Property, respectively.

Mr. Witteveen will be responsible for leading the global business development for AXIS ILS, which includes sourcing new investors and managing existing relationships. Mr. Witteveen joins AXIS following over 20 years' experience in business development, raising third-party capital assets and institutional sales, most recently as Head of Investor Relations Business Development at Securis Investment Partners. Mr. Witteveen will continue to be based in Zurich, with his appointment effective February 1, 2022.

Mr. Freeman will be responsible for managing existing investor relationships and capital invested in property catastrophe sidecars, catastrophe bonds, joint ventures and other ILS structures. Mr. Freeman joins with experience in the ILS market, most recently as Head of North America Programs Pricing at AXA XL. Mr. Freeman operates from Boston, and his appointment is effective immediately.

"We're delighted to expand the AXIS ILS team and welcome Patrick and Kyle," said Chris Caponigro, Global Head of AXIS ILS. "With the addition of Patrick and Kyle, we are further enhancing our internal capabilities to service clients and investors and our presence in geographies that have a strong interest in ILS. We are confident in our positioning as we develop the next phase of the evolution of AXIS ILS."

AXIS ILS is the recently re-branded third-party capital unit at AXIS.

About AXIS ILS "Matching the Right Risk with the Right Capital"

With leading underwriting acumen and portfolio management expertise, AXIS ILS matches the right risk with the right capital. AXIS ILS leverages its integrated model to package risk and execute transactions that deliver on the expectations of its customers and capital partnersThe team is lean and nimble, enabling AXIS ILS to adapt quickly to changing market conditions while offering a customized approach tailored for each of its clients.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity of $5.3 billion at September 30, 2021, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211112005345/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Matt Rohrmann

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

investorrelations@axiscapital.com

(212) 940-3339

Media Contact

Anna Kukowski

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

anna.kukowski@axiscapital.com

(212) 715-3574