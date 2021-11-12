Proposed by Turkish scientists, the system design consists of combining rooftop PV with a ground source heat pump in a greenhouse used for tomato, cucumber and lettuce cultivation. The solar array operates under net metering and grid electricity is used when PV generation is unable to cover demand. According to their findings, the system payback time ranges from 2.6 to 7 years.Scientists at the Yasar University in Turkey have developed a design concept for greenhouses relying on PV as an electricity source for LED lighting and a heat pump used for heating and cooling. "We originally developed ...

