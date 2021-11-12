- (PLX AI) - Booking Holdings to acquire Getaroom from Court Square Capital Partners for approximately $1.2 billion.
- • Getaroom will join forces with Priceline's complementary Strategic Partnerships team, Priceline Partner Network, to form a new Strategic Partnerships business unit that will improve B2B distribution for hotel partners, Booking says
- • The combination of Getaroom and the Priceline Partner Network will enable accelerated growth, Getaroom CEO says
