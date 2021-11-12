Folgendes Instrument hat am 15.11.2021 den letzten Handelstag:
The following instrument will have its last trading day on 15.11.2021:
ISIN Kuerzel Longname
DE0007472060 WDI Wirecard AG
Alle weiteren Details entnehmen Sie bitte den Bekanntmachungen vom 08.10.2021 zu finden unter:
For further details, please check the announcements of 08.10.2021:
https://www.xetra.com/resource/blob/2804528/8f0bbdb3da4850676dae572eb2131922/data/Revocation_RM.pdf
https://www.xetra.com/resource/blob/2804524/7c7a47d8919101c180916fd8bc673d07/data/Revocation_RM.pdf
