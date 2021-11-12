Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2021) - Today Kristy Hunt, President of Green Star Products, Inc. (OTC Pink: GSPI) announced, "Our GSPI Cannabis Insect Repellent Spray has passed stringent California testing. The required testing was performed by CannaSafe Labs for 70 different categories including pesticides and other substances which are not allowed in California."

"In fact, our all-natural Insect Repellent not only passed all 70 categories including pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, mycotoxins and residual solvents, but recorded non-detectable quantities in all of the 70 categories. The CannaSafe personnel actually contacted us directly and stated this was one of the cleanest samples that they have ever tested (see official lab results attached)." https://csalabs.com/about-us/

"With this approval, we can now distribute test products to California growers, who have already expressed an interest in testing our product."

"Our repellent has already been tested by growers in Montana against two of the most prevalent and destructive insects for cannabis plants. It was successfully tested against spider mites and thrips. Ongoing testing against other insects and for other agriculturally important plants is in progress. GSPI Cannabis Insect Repellent Spray has shown to be effective against flies which may spread infection as well."

Green Star Products has acquired the exclusive distribution rights for North and South America.

The repellent was developed by Joseph LaStella, who retired as President of Green Star Products eight months ago to pursue his own private research.

Mr. LaStella has granted Green Star Products exclusive rights for distribution in North and South America, royalty free. Production of the Repellent will be done by a third party, and therefore it requires no capital investment on the part of Green Star Products.

Joseph LaStella stated: "GSPI Cannabis Insect Repellent Spray is pesticide free, an all-natural product and is safe enough to drink, which I have done several times."

President Hunt stated further: "We expect limited production by the end of December and full production by late January."

Visit the GSPI website at: https://gspiusa.com/montana-biotic to view the complete lab results, product updates and request samples.

About Green Star Products

Green Star Products, Inc. (OTC Pink: GSPI) is an environmentally friendly Public Company creating innovative and cost-effective products to improve the quality of life and the environment. For more information, please go to our website https://gspiusa.com/

