Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom files standard form for notification of major holdings

Millicom files standard form for notification of major holdings
Luxembourg, November 12, 2021 - MillicomInternational Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:
- ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings (attac (https://www.millicom.com/media/4746/2021-11-08-dodgecox-flagging-funds-up-to-509.pdf)h (https://www.millicom.com/media/4746/2021-11-08-dodgecox-flagging-funds-up-to-509.pdf)ment (https://www.millicom.com/media/4746/2021-11-08-dodgecox-flagging-funds-up-to-509.pdf))
About Millicom
About Millicom
