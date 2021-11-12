Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce on Monday, November 15, 2021, The Valence Group co-brand will operate wholly under the brand name Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler acquired The Valence Group in April 2020, adding an industry-leading global chemicals advisory practice to its platform. The chemicals investment banking team, strategy, approach to execution and singular focus on the chemicals sector remains unchanged.

"Now is an opportune time to transition the name to Piper Sandler as we have achieved clear global market leadership in chemicals M&A. In the first 10 months of 2021, we have announced 13 transactions with an aggregate value of over $23 billion," said Peter Hall, head of European investment banking and global co-head of chemicals investment banking at Piper Sandler.

"We see many opportunities to serve our chemicals clients in new ways by further leveraging the expertise of our Piper Sandler partners in directly-relevant areas such as energy, healthcare and consumer, and through additional product capabilities such as equity and debt capital markets and restructuring advice," said Telly Zachariades, global co-head of chemicals investment banking at Piper Sandler.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Ltd., authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

