Maintaining sustainable outer space environment through mitigation of in-orbit debris generation

Underpinning one of the pillars of our CSR policy

On the occasion of the Paris Peace Forum, Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) (Paris:ETL) announces that it is joining the "Net Zero Space" initiative which has been launched today with support from several leading players in the space industry. The ambition of this international alliance is to create a sustainable outer space environment in 2030 by initiating immediate action to contain and mitigate the generation of in-orbit debris.

Taking this opportunity, Eutelsat reiterates its commitment to a safe and uncluttered orbital environment. This is notably reflected in the adoption of a Space Debris Mitigation Plan, a company-specific initiative that has been constantly updated since its launch in 2005. Under this plan, Eutelsat has achieved a success rate in excess of 95% for deorbiting its spacecraft, well ahead of the industry average. The plan also promotes full compliance with the requirements of the French Space Act, which ranks among the most stringent in the world when it comes to preventing the formation of space debris. The Group is also an active member of the Space Data Association and an ISO 9001 certified company for its satellite control operations.

Since the advent of the outer space era in 1957, more than 12,000 satellites have been placed in orbit and have progressively turned into more than 1 million stagnant objects of at least one centimetre in size that are now considered to be orbital debris. In the face of this situation, there is a compelling need for international action to ensure continued monitoring of progress in addressing outer space congestion, so that all stakeholders can develop their activities in a sustainable Earth's orbital environment.

"Eutelsat is honoured to work alongside the Paris Peace Forum on the crucial issue of outer space sustainability and to endorse the Net Zero Space initiative", said Eutelsat Deputy CEO Michel Azibert. "As a leading global satellite operator, it is of paramount importance for us to maintain a safe and sustainable outer space environment. Taking no action would increase the risk of space asset collisions, undermine the safety and sustainability of space operations and inflate the cost of access to the most useful orbits."

Preventing space clutter is at the core of Eutelsat's CSR commitments

This undertaking is in keeping with the Group's dynamic CSR policy, which believes that factoring in social, environmental and economic issues is fundamental to the success of its strategy and operations. Accordingly, the effective management of the satellite fleet, the prevention of space clutter and the mitigation of the environmental impact throughout the life cycle of satellites are priority areas of Eutelsat's environmental policy.

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

