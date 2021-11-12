Greece's energy sector has been experiencing an ongoing policy reform fever in the last two years that is now extending to energy storage, net metering and small solar farms. The reforms will boost the country's energy transition.The Greek government has completed its wide-ranging policy framework that is expected to reshape the energy sector and also benefit energy storage projects. The bill is now headed to parliament. Earlier this month, Greek environment and energy minister Kostas Skrekas presented the framework to cabinet ministers. The reform includes policies that target three categories ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...