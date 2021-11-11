After four years of development, the business scope of Hik Online Internet service platform has spread to dozens of countries and regions around the world, and the total number of global users has exceeded 20 million, becoming a world-renowned service platform. With the advent of the "11· 11" shopping carnival, Hik Online has quickly entered a state of preparation, constantly optimizing and upgrading the product supply chain, continuously reducing operating costs, and preparing official publicity documents for the "11·11", helping more than 400 merchants to achieve sales of more than 10 million yuan, and 40 brands with turnover of 10 million yuan last year. The transaction volume of This year's 11·11 exceeded 100 million yuan. Under the normal situation of epidemic prevention and control, the domestic economy recovered strongly, which provided a strong momentum for the growth of the transaction volume of this year's 11·11. From this, we can see the strength and sustainable development of Hik Online Internet service platform.

Driven by Hik Online's industrial chain, Hik Online has established a global strategic partnership with many famous Online shopping malls around the world! Promote the sales of products in online stores through activities, enabling businesses to gain greater profits. In 2017, Hik Online Internet service platform was officially established in the Headquarters of Sichuan, China, which started the struggle of Hik Online team. Hik Online is a third-party service platform funded and founded by the chief technology officer of Tmall, which provides technical support and guidance throughout the process of tracking. Hik Online platform serves global e-commerce companies and Online shopping platform shops and merchants through emerging technological innovation, helping partners to complete the promotion and display of goods, ensuring the increase of merchants' orders, and achieving the actual effect of satisfying merchants and customer recognition with more accurate and exquisite information technology services.

Hik Online has a technical talent team with rich practical experience, and is one of the major participants of the national project due to technology and development strength. Through the 11·11 activities, promote the development of commodity promotion, not only promote the development of social economy, also provide better technical services for our partners.

