Credit rating of Augstsprieguma tikls AS upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'

The international credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings has raised Latvian transmission system operator's Augstsprieguma tikls AS (AST) long-term credit rating from BBB+ to A- with a stable outlook. The upgrading was a result of AST's successful EUR 116.2 million loan refinancing by issuing EUR 100 million in Green bonds on 12 October. About Augstsprieguma tikls AS Augstsprieguma tikls AS (AST) is an independent transmission system operator, which operates the electric power transmission network ensuring continuous, safe and sustainably efficient electric power supply in Latvia. AST's vision is to become the region's leading transmission system operator through driving development and innovation oriented changes. AST holds 68.46% of the shares of the natural gas transmission and storage system operator JSC Conexus Baltic Grid. Read more https://ast.lv/en Additional information: Lasma Livzeniece Head of Communications Phone +371 26154969 E-mail: lasma.livzeniece@ast.lv Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1026584