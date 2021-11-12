Anzeige
12.11.2021
Credit rating of Augstsprieguma tikls AS upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'

The international credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings has raised Latvian
transmission system operator's Augstsprieguma tikls AS (AST) long-term credit
rating from BBB+ to A- with a stable outlook. 

The upgrading was a result of AST's successful EUR 116.2 million loan
refinancing by issuing EUR 100 million in Green bonds on 12 October. 



About Augstsprieguma tikls AS

Augstsprieguma tikls AS (AST) is an independent transmission system operator,
which operates the electric power transmission network ensuring continuous,
safe and sustainably efficient electric power supply in Latvia. AST's vision is
to become the region's leading transmission system operator through driving
development and innovation oriented changes. AST holds 68.46% of the shares of
the natural gas transmission and storage system operator JSC Conexus Baltic
Grid. Read more https://ast.lv/en 

Additional information:

Lasma Livzeniece

Head of Communications

Phone +371 26154969

E-mail: lasma.livzeniece@ast.lv

