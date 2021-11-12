King and Zeptolab Veteran Joins FunPlus with Over a Decade of Industry Experience

FunPlus, a leading independent mobile game developer and publisher, has announced today the addition of Felipe Mata, who will serve as the company's Director of Central Product Management and work closely with the company's product, production, and design teams to drive product vision, strategy, and feature development.

FunPlus Introduces Felipe Mata as Director of Central Product Management; King and Zeptolab Veteran Joins FunPlus with Over a Decade of Industry Experience (Photo: Business Wire)

Felipe brings over a decade of experience in project management and product development, as well as mobile gaming advancement from prior roles at Zeptolab and King. Across the many projects he's worked on, Felipe has demonstrated his capability to execute business plans, develop monetization strategies, oversee live game operations, and manage corporate portfolios. As Director of Central Product Management, Felipe will focus on coordinating with game teams and product leads to ensure successful product capabilities and development.

"I am delighted to welcome Felipe to FunPlus," said Chris Petrovic, Chief Business Officer. "As the mobile game market becomes increasingly competitive, Felipe's demonstrated leadership and experience in product management are highly valuable additions to the company that will enable us to improve our portfolio of games across the board."

The hiring of Felipe, who will be based in the company's fast-growing Barcelona office, serves as the latest strategic recruitment by FunPlus, as the company continues to strengthen its European network. The ongoing acquisition of seasoned professionals in leadership roles across the gaming industry positions FunPlus as a key player in mobile gaming.

About FunPlus

Founded in 2010, FunPlus is a world-class, independent game developer and publisher headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in China, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Russia, and the United States.

As an organization that fosters the best creative and diverse talent in the world and employs nearly 2,000 people, the company has developed and published games that have ranked in the #1 spot in nearly 70 countries, including State of Survival, King of Avalon and Guns of Glory.

FunPlus studios include KingsGroup, Puzala, Seven Games and Imagendary Studios, each with a focus on developing a unique brand of innovative games for global audiences.

FunPlus is the founder of FPX(FunPlus Phoenix), one of the world's most successful esports organizations, and the 2019 League of Legends World Champions.

