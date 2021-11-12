Ardoq, a SaaS company reinventing Enterprise Architecture (EA) for today's digital enterprise, today announced that the company has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools. Ardoq was also named as a Visionary in the 2019 and 2020 reports.

According to the report published on 9 November 2021, "EA tools allow organizations to examine both the need for, and impact of, change. They capture the interrelationships and interdependencies within and between an ecosystem of partners, operating models, capabilities, people, processes, information, and applications and technologies.

The report continues, "Increasingly, EA tools serve a wide range of stakeholders from the boardroom and the C-suite, across all business strategic and operational roles, and into the IT estate."

"Now more than ever, to successfully navigate digital transformation, organizations need tools that allow them to tackle the complexity of their processes, systems, data, and infrastructure-and help everyone in the organization understand how those key pieces interconnect," said Erik Bakstad, Ardoq co-founder and CEO. "We believe this latest research from Gartner confirms our vision for next-gen, data-driven enterprise architecture tools and validates our position as a leader in the space."

Ardoq's next-gen enterprise architecture platform enables customers to navigate change with confidence through dynamic, data-driven insights and visualizations that allow for better decision-making. Ardoq's platform serves as a visual map and single source of truth for aligning business and IT to effectively drive transformation. Key features include:

Engagement Platform : enables users with collaboration-focused tooling to meet colleagues where they work, including surveys, presentations and broadcasts to engage the right people at the right time with intelligent and automated workflows.

: enables users with collaboration-focused tooling to meet colleagues where they work, including surveys, presentations and broadcasts to engage the right people at the right time with intelligent and automated workflows. Insights Generator : brings agility and clarity to complex impact analysis via graph-powered reporting and dashboards, intelligent graph-powered fields, graph-powered filters, all allowing users to bring data to life and confidently empower the right decisions for any change project.

: brings agility and clarity to complex impact analysis via graph-powered reporting and dashboards, intelligent graph-powered fields, graph-powered filters, all allowing users to bring data to life and confidently empower the right decisions for any change project. Scenarios: allows users to simulate and compare current and future states with data-driven and collaborative scenario analysis.

To learn more about Ardoq's data-driven SaaS tool, visit www.ardoq.com. To read the November 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools, click here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as a statement of the fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expresses or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools, By Gilbert van der Heiden, Akshay Jhawar, Nolan Hart, 9 November 2021

About Ardoq

Ardoq is a SaaS company reinventing Enterprise Architecture for today's digital enterprise. The company's dynamic, data-driven EA platform is designed to plan and execute major change initiatives providing a digital twin of an organization's people, processes, systems, data and infrastructure. With Ardoq, CIOs can confidently deliver digital transformations; IT leaders can make better technology decisions based on real-time information, and EAs can serve as change agents, supporting business and IT collaboration for better outcomes. Learn more at www.ardoq.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211112005764/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Jillian Saftel

V2 Communications for Ardoq

ardoq@v2comms.com