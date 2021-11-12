Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Rallyeauslöser – Heute die nächste “Bombenmeldung”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2021 | 18:32
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor Project Releases Report On Extremism In The U.S. Military: An Overview Of Online Activity By Neo-Nazi And White Supremacist Active Duty Military, Veterans, And Members Of Anti-G

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM) project released a special report by MEMRI Senior Terrorism Analyst A. Agron and the DTTM research team on neo-Nazis and white supremacists in the U.S. military, both current and former. The threat of extremism among U.S. military active duty members and veterans, which dates back decades has recently come to the fore. As part of the current administration's efforts against extremism, it has directed its focus and prioritized the fight against racially motivated violent extremism (RMVE) in all branches of the U.S. military.

This DTTM study of neo-Nazi and white supremacist ideologies and online activity among current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces and foreign militaries provides examples of discussions and commentary by these individuals and groups on social media. These discussions are against top military officials as well as against the U.S. government and other governments, and on topics such as recruitment to extremist groups.

Government officials and members of the media may request a copy of this report by emailing dttmsubs@memri.org.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org
MEMRI TV - www.memri.org/tv
Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) - www.memri.org/jttm
Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) - www.memri.org/cjlab
MEMRI In the Media - www.memriinthemedia.org

CONTACT:

MEMRI
media@memri.org
202-955-9070
www.memri.org

SOURCE: Middle East Media Research Institute



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671978/MEMRI-Domestic-Terrorism-Threat-Monitor-Project-Releases-Report-On-Extremism-In-The-US-Military-An-Overview-Of-Online-Activity-By-Neo-Nazi-And-White-Supremacist-Active-Duty-Military-Veterans-And-Members-Of-Anti-Government-Militias

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.