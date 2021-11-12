Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor Project Releases Report On Extremism In The U.S. Military: An Overview Of Online Activity By Neo-Nazi And White Supremacist Active Duty Military, Veterans, And Members Of Anti-G

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM) project released a special report by MEMRI Senior Terrorism Analyst A. Agron and the DTTM research team on neo-Nazis and white supremacists in the U.S. military, both current and former. The threat of extremism among U.S. military active duty members and veterans, which dates back decades has recently come to the fore. As part of the current administration's efforts against extremism, it has directed its focus and prioritized the fight against racially motivated violent extremism (RMVE) in all branches of the U.S. military.

This DTTM study of neo-Nazi and white supremacist ideologies and online activity among current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces and foreign militaries provides examples of discussions and commentary by these individuals and groups on social media. These discussions are against top military officials as well as against the U.S. government and other governments, and on topics such as recruitment to extremist groups.

Government officials and members of the media may request a copy of this report by emailing dttmsubs@memri.org.

