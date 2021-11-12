Société Parisienne d'Apports en Capital - SPAC extends its deadline for shareholders to submit their request for free SPAC share purchase warrants

Anzeige
12.11.2021
SPAC SPAC extends its deadline for shareholders to submit their request for free SPAC share purchase warrants 12-Nov-2021 / 18:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, 11/11/2021

SPAC extends its deadline for shareholders to submit their request for free SPAC share purchase warrants.

Following numerous requests from its shareholders, the Board of Société Parisienne d'Apports en Capital (formerly FPN), ("SPAC") has decided to postpone its original deadline for shareholders to submit their request for free SPAC share purchase warrants at the latest on 24/11/2021, which is the last day to buy shares to be taken into account for the share purchase warrant allocation.

The allocation will be calculated on a prorata basis, for instance:

-- A Shareholder holding 100,000 shares will get 70,000 free share purchase warrants

-- A shareholder holding 150,000 shares will get 105,000 free share purchase warrants

Shareholders are invited to notify SPAC of their total ownership of shares by the 24/11/2021 by email and the shareholders must submit their certificate of ownership to SPAC by 26/11/2021. Each shareholder will need to contact SPAC in writing at the following address contact@spacparis.biz.

Contact:

SPAC Investor Relations

contact@spacparis.biz

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: SPAC WARRANTS 11 NOV 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     SPAC 
         15 rue de la Banque 
         75002 PARIS 
         France 
Internet:    https://www.spac.fr/ 
ISIN:      FR0011277391 
Euronext Ticker: FPN 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1248789 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1248789 12-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1248789&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2021 12:15 ET (17:15 GMT)

