Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2021) - Sprout AI Inc. (CSE: BYFM) ("Sprout AI" or the "Company") is a technologically focused, sustainable vertical farming company that has developed scalable, AI-controlled aeroponic cultivation habitats. Sprout AI's technology provides solutions to the ever-increasing complexities surrounding the current and future needs of a sustainable global food production and supply chain.

Sprout AI Beyond Farming announces that the Company has filed trademarks on the following names: "Sprout AI" "Sprout AI Beyond Farming" "Sprout AI Beyond Farm" including logo and text with the Trademark Office. Chris Bolton, the CEO of Sprout AI notes, "The trademarks will cover 139 countries and will help the Company to further protect its intellectual property, maintain its leading position in vertical farming technology, and enhance the Company's core competitiveness."

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Bolton, CEO of Sprout AI as corporate secretary. Sprout AI is also pleased to announce that it will be working with Cornerstone Governance Corporation ("Cornerstone") who will support Chris Bolton in his role as Corporate Secretary. Cornerstone supports small to mid-sized companies, in various industries across Canada and around the world, by providing comprehensive governance and compliance solutions.

The Company wishes to take this opportunity to update its investors on the OTCQB application process which the Company began in July of 2021. While the Company continues to pursue OTCQB approval, it has unfortunately faced a barrier outside of its control. Promotional posts not solicited by the Company have been found on the internet. OTC Markets Group has notified the Company that such posts, solicited or not, prevent the Company from launching on OTCQB. The Company deeply appreciates its investor support but would like to kindly request that any investors publishing their own promotional materials on websites to please refrain from such activity. This does not include free speech on social platforms. The Company wishes to confirm to its investors that the team is doing everything within their means to secure a successful launch on the OTCQB market in a timely fashion.

Sprout AI is a vertical farming technology company in the business of planning, designing, manufacturing and/or assembling sustainable and scalable AI-controlled vertical cultivation equipment for indoor vertical farming. The adaptive technology produces an environment with improved growing parameters and early detection of adverse conditions resulting in consistent and repeatable crops, with shorter cultivation cycles independent of geographic climates.

The self-contained multi-level rolling rack technology increases the cubic cultivation area while mitigating the risk of outside and cross-contaminants.

